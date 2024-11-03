Tucker Kraft News: Four catches against Lions

Kraft recorded four receptions on six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Lions. He added one catch for two yards.

Kraft tied for second on the team with six targets, his highest mark since Week 4. Rainy weather affected Jordan Love's accuracy and willingness to push the ball down the field, so Kraft's yardage total was modest despite his increased role, as his longest catch went for just 13 yards. Even so, Kraft's involvement was a positive on a down day for Green Bay's offense overall.