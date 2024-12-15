Tucker Kraft News: Notches two catches in Week 15

Kraft gathered in both targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 30-13 win at Seattle.

Kraft did most of his damage on a jump ball that he corralled for a 26-yard gain late in the second quarter, but he didn't see a target after that point, leaving him below 50 receiving yards for the fifth time in the past six games. During that span, he's mustered 15 catches for 179 yards on 21 targets, but he's salvaged two of those performances with TD catches. In an offense that has leaned toward the run most weeks since a Week 10 bye, Kraft must take full advantage of the handful of targets that he may receive, and he'll look to do just that Week 16 against the Saints on Monday Night Football.