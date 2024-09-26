Fantasy Football
Tucker Kraft News: Officially full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 26, 2024

Kraft (shoulder) officially practiced fully Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Bill Huber of SI.com reported earlier Thursday that Kraft went down as a limited participant for a second consecutive day to begin Week 4 prep, but the second-year tight end actually didn't operate with a cap on his reps. Kraft thus is a bit healthier than fellow position mate Luke Musgrave (quadriceps), who was limited both Wednesday and Thursday. If Musgrave is at all hindered Sunday against the Vikings, Kraft could experience a slight uptick in snap share to the 66 percent or more that he's handled through the first three games of the campaign.

