Tucker Kraft News: Officially full Thursday

Kraft (shoulder) officially practiced fully Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Bill Huber of SI.com reported earlier Thursday that Kraft went down as a limited participant for a second consecutive day to begin Week 4 prep, but the second-year tight end actually didn't operate with a cap on his reps. Kraft thus is a bit healthier than fellow position mate Luke Musgrave (quadriceps), who was limited both Wednesday and Thursday. If Musgrave is at all hindered Sunday against the Vikings, Kraft could experience a slight uptick in snap share to the 66 percent or more that he's handled through the first three games of the campaign.