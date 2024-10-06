Tucker Kraft News: Pair of touchdowns in win

Kraft recorded four receptions on five targets for 88 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams.

Kraft was the catalyst of Green Bay's victory, as he scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to open the second half. The first came on a long run catch and run down the left sideline that went for a 66-yard score. He followed that up with a trip to end zone from seven yards away on a screen pass. Kraft has become an integral part of the Green Bay offense, combining to command 14 targets while tallying 10 receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns across the last two weeks.