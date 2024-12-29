Tucker Kraft News: Two long catches against MIN

Kraft recorded two catches on three targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Kraft saw limited opportunity in the close loss but made the most of his targets. He accounted for Green Bay's two longest plays from scrimmage with 35- and 18-yard receptions to finish second on the team in yardage. Kraft's volume remains limited due to the range of pass-catching options in the Packer's offense, though he's emerged as a big-play threat by recording a catch of at least 20 yards in four straight contests.