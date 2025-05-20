Tyjae Spears News: Participates in OTAs

Spears (concussion) participated in Tennessee's OTAs on Tuesday.

Spears is healthy again after having been sidelined for the team's Week 18 loss versus the Texans last season with a concussion. The 23-year-old rushed for 312 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries and hauled in 31 passes for 226 yards and an additional touchdown in 12 games during the 2024 campaign, and he should once again serve as the team's number two running back behind Tony Pollard in the upcoming season.