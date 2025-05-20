Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyjae Spears headshot

Tyjae Spears News: Participates in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 5:51pm

Spears (concussion) participated in Tennessee's OTAs on Tuesday.

Spears is healthy again after having been sidelined for the team's Week 18 loss versus the Texans last season with a concussion. The 23-year-old rushed for 312 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries and hauled in 31 passes for 226 yards and an additional touchdown in 12 games during the 2024 campaign, and he should once again serve as the team's number two running back behind Tony Pollard in the upcoming season.

Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now