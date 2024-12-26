Tyler Badie Injury: Deemed questionable for Saturday

Badie (back), who is still on injured reserve, is questionable to suit up in Saturday's Week 17 contest against the Bengals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Badie landed on IR in early October due to a back injury. He was designated to return Tuesday and logged a trio of full practices this week. Badie hasn't yet been activated from IR, and Denver would need to make that move by the end of Friday in order for Badie to be eligible to suit up Saturday. If Badie does play against the Bengals, he probably wouldn't see much work on offense with fellow running backs Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin and Blake Watson all healthy.