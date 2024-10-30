Tyler Boyd Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Boyd (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fellow wideout Calvin Ridley (shoulder) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the duo's status is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. With DeAndre Hopkins now with the Chiefs and Treylon Burks (knee) on IR, Boyd and Ridley are in line to maintain steady roles in Tennessee's offense alongside Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, when healthy. Boyd is coming off a Week 8 effort in which logged three catches on six targets for 14 yards in a 52-14 loss to the Lions, bringing his season-long receiving line to 21/184/0 on 30 targets through seven games.