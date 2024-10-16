Tyler Conklin Injury: Limited in walk-through

Conklin (hip) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin was also limited ahead of the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Monday, but was able to suit up for the contest, while catching two of his three targets for 10 yards. With no reported setbacks, Conklin's listed limitations Wednesday are quite likely maintenance related, though the tight end may need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for this weekend's game against the Steelers.