Tyler Conklin News: Ends nearly two-year TD drought

Conklin (hip) caught all four of his targets for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Conklin saw an 86 percent snap share, suggesting that his hip injury isn't slowing him down too much. He made up for a modest yardage total by scoring a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter, marking Conklin's first trip to the end zone since a two-touchdown performance against the Patriots in Week 8 of the 2022 season. He'll look for a repeat performance when the Jets face the Patriots in Week 8 of the 2024 campaign.