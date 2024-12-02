Fantasy Football
Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin News: Signs of life in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Conklin caught four of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Conklin's production in this game doesn't jump off the page, but it's still a clear improvement after he had just three catches for 12 yards over the previous three games combined. He has unsurprisingly struggled to find consistency as a secondary option in the underwhelming Jets passing offense. Heading into a Week 14 clash with the Dolphins, Conklin has caught 33 of 49 targets for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Conklin
New York Jets
