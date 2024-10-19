Tyler Higbee Injury: Ahead of schedule on knee rehab

Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee is "ahead of schedule" of his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Higbee suffered the injury during the Rams' playoff loss to the Lions in January. He's been on the PUP list since training camp, and while he hasn't returned to practice, McVay relayed that the veteran tight end has present at practices and hinted that Higbee could return later in the regular season. While Higbee remains sidelined, Colby Parkinson will continue to serve as the Rams' No. 1 tight end while Hunter Long and Davis Allen operate as the backups.