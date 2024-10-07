Tyler Huntley News: Likely getting another start

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he would "guess to forecast" that Huntley will start Week 7 against the Colts even if Skylar Thompson (ribs) returns to full health, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Miami managed to scrape to a 15-10 win over the Patriots with Huntley under center in Week 5, but he completed just 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Huntley's dual-threat capabilities also weren't much of a factor, as he rushed only three times for seven yards. Still, Huntley has looked like the Dolphins' most capable quarterback option with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) not eligible to come off IR until Week 8. With the benefit of a bye to continue improving his grasp on the offensive system, Huntley will look to command a more productive offense on the road in Indianapolis on Oct. 20.