Tyler Huntley News: Making third consecutive start

Huntley will remain the starter for Sunday's game against the Colts, James Trefry of USA Today Dolphins Wire reports.

Huntley will make his third consecutive start for Miami, and he should be more comfortable with the offensive system after using the Week 6 bye to gain a deeper understanding of the playbook. Skylar Thompson (ribs) practiced fully throughout the week and is listed as questionable, but Huntley has been named the starter regardless of Thompson's availability. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is eligible to come off injured reserve Oct. 23, so he could theoretically be in play for a Week 8 return against the Cardinals, though it's unclear if Tagovailoa has made any progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.