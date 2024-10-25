Tyquan Thornton News: On track to play Sunday

Thornton, who has been a healthy scratch the last two games, is in line to be active Sunday against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per head coach Jerod Mayo, Thornton has "had a great week of practice. Hopefully it translates." With Ja'Lynn Polk dealing with a concussion, Thornton should have an opportunity to work into the Patriots' wideout rotation in Week 8 behind DeMario Douglas Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne, but until the speedster puts up some production he's off the fantasy lineup radar. In five games thus far, Thornton has caught two of his five targets for 27 yards.