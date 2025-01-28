Tyree Jackson News: Remaining in Washington

The Commanders signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Jackson was signed to the Commanders' practice squad mid-December after spending most of the 2024 regular season recovering from an undisclosed injury that caused him to be waived by the Giants during training camp in mid-August. By signing a futures deal, Jackson will be on the Commanders' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12. That gives him the opportunity to participate in OTAS, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of catching on with the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.