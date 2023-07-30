2023 Philadelphia Eagles Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were the class of the NFC last season, earning the top seed and winning their first two playoff games by a combined 69-14. Nick Sirianni nearly became the second sophomore coach in six campaigns to win a title in Philadelphia before the Chiefs roared back in the second half of Super Bowl LVII. Expect the Eagles to be among the favorites again this season, as QB Jalen Hurts – who signed a $255 million extension heading into his third year as a starter – has most of his key weapons returning.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Room

Jalen Hurts was everything the Eagles could ask for in 2022, his third season as a pro and second as a full-time starter. Compared to 2021, when he also started 15 games, he added more than five points to his completion percentage (66.5 from 61.3) and threw for over 500 more yards (3,701 from 3,144), six more touchdowns (22) and three fewer picks (six). His 760 rushing yards ranked fourth among quarterbacks, and he ran for 13 TDs, five more than any other signal-caller (Justin Fields had eight).

The all-around performance earned Hurts a second-place finish behind Patrick Mahomes in MVP voting and made him the top fantasy QB on a per-game basis in some leagues. Durability could become a concern, as it often is for mobile quarterbacks – Hurts logged two DNPs apiece the last two years – and he also underwent a minor ankle procedure in the offseason. However, his talent and growth are undeniable. Mariota joined the team in March as a backup after starting 13 games for Atlanta last season.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Backfield

In 2022, Sanders set career highs in carries (259), rushing yards (1,269) and total touchdowns (11) in his fourth NFL campaign but left for Carolina in free agency this offseason. In Sanders' place, the Eagles brought in two RBs with pedigree but not a ton of sustained success.

Swift, a Philadelphia native, was the 35th pick in the 2020 Draft but went on to average a modest 560 yards and six touchdowns on the ground per year in three seasons in Detroit. He also posted 52 catches for 399.3 yards and 2.3 scores annually, which could add a dimension the Eagles have missed in recent seasons (Sanders finished with 78 yards and no TDs as a receiver last year).

Penny was the 27th pick back in 2018, but injuries have derailed his career. He's played in 42 contests in five seasons, including just five last fall due to a fractured fibula, but his career 5.7 yards per carry means he should help the offense whenever he's on the field.

Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott recorded less than five touches per game last season but could see their roles expand if injuries strike Swift and/or Penny.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Receiving Corps

The Eagles were aggressive about providing Jalen Hurts with top-end receivers over the previous two offseasons, spending the 10th overall pick in the 2021 Draft on DeVonta Smith and sending a first- and a third-rounder to the Titans for A.J. Brown in April 2022.

The plan paid off last year, with Brown catching 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns while Smith added 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven scores. Tight end Dallas Goedert got in on the action as well, putting up a 55-702-3 receiving line, despite missing five games with a shoulder injury.

While the result was a strong passing offense for the Eagles overall, those three didn't leave much work for the rest of the team's receiving corps. Quez Watkins finished fourth on the team with 33 grabs, and he could face more competition this year from a newcomer in Zaccheaus (40 catches for the Falcons last season) than he did from Pascal, last year's fourth wideout who managed just 15 receptions.

The Eagles barely used their tight ends other than Goedert last season, with Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra combining for 16 catches, so there likely won't be many targets available for Arnold, a free-agent pickup.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell is further down the RB depth chart than he was in his first two seasons in Philadelphia, but one could argue that sitting behind two players with checkered medical histories in D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny is better than being stuck behind Miles Sanders. Sanders suited up for all 17 contests last year, leaving Gainwell with just 4.5 touches per game, but the latter is familiar with the offense. Gainwell's career 4.4 YPC indicates he can be a competent cog in a strong offense if called upon.

😴 Super Sleeper: Olamide Zaccheaus

If the Eagles approach 2023 as they did 2022, no receiver other than A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith will have much fantasy value. If Brown or Smith miss time, however, Zaccheaus could earn a starting role in a quality passing game. Alternatively, the Eagles could evolve their offense to utilize more three-WR sets. Quez Watkins averaged only three targets per game as Philadelphia's third wideout last season, but Zaccheaus's arrival could cause the team to shake things up.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni (Year 3)

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Johnson (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart

QB: Jalen Hurts / Marcus Mariota / Ian Book / Tanner McKee

RB: D'Andre Swift / Rashaad Penny / Kenneth Gainwell / Boston Scott / Trey Sermon

WR1: A.J. Brown / Devon Allen

WR2: DeVonta Smith / Tyrie Cleveland / Britain Covey

WR3: Quez Watkins / Olamide Zaccheaus / Greg Ward

TE: Dallas Goedert / Dan Arnold / Jack Stoll / Grant Calcaterra / Tyree Jackson

O-Line: LT Jordan Mailata / LG Landon Dickerson / C Jason Kelce / RG Cam Jurgens / RT Lane Johnson (RotoWire Rank: No. 1)

Kicker: Jake Elliott

Stats to Know for the Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 11.5 (T-1st)

2022 Record: 14-3

2022 Points Scored: 477 (2nd)

2022 Points Allowed: 344 (8th)

2022 Point Differential: +133 (3rd)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 49.7 percent (4th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,124 (5th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 1

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at New England Patriots 4:25 PM 2 Sep 14 Minnesota Vikings 8:15 PM 3 Sep 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM 4 Oct 1 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM 6 Oct 15 at New York Jets 4:25 PM 7 Oct 22 Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM 8 Oct 29 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM 10 Bye 11 Nov 20 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM 12 Nov 26 Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM 13 Dec 3 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM 14 Dec 10 at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM 15 Dec 17 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM 16 Dec 25 New York Giants 4:30 PM 17 Dec 31 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM 18 TBD at New York Giants TBD

Philadelphia Eagles Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Eagles Super Bowl 58 Odds: 13-2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:00 AM ET on July 30, 2023.