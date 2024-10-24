Tyreek Hill Injury: Added to injury report

Hill (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Hill worked fully Wednesday, so his addition to Miami's injury report a day later is notable. Meanwhile, fellow WR Jaylen Waddle (quad) was also limited Thursday, which sets the stage for Friday's injury report to loom large in terms of the duo's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If Hill is able to face Arizona this weekend, his fantasy prospects could be boosted by the potential return to action of top QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).