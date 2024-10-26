Tyreek Hill Injury: In line to suit up Sunday

Hill (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 game against Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill has dealt with a foot injury throughout the week and did not practice Friday after logging a limited session Thursday. Despite the end-of-week reduction in participation, it appears the wideout will be able to play against the Cardinals on Sunday. Hill sunk to a season-low one catch for eight yards last week against the Colts, but his outlook is much improved with Sunday's return of QB Tua Tagovailoa, who missed Weeks 3-7 while recovering from a concussion.