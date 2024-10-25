Tyreek Hill Injury: Listed as questionable

Hill (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals not practicing Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Hill was added to the Dolphins' Week 8 injury report after being limited at practice Thursday, and then was held out of Friday's session prior to being deemed questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest. That said, head coach Mike McDaniel noted earlier in the day that he's optimistic Hill will play this weekend, and if he does, the wideout's fantasy prospects should be boosted by the looming return of starting QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).