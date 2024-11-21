Fantasy Football
Tyreek Hill News: Churns out full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 2:06pm

Hill (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was a limited participant Wednesday, but his ability to take every rep a day later indicates that his lingering wrist issue won't prevent him from playing this Sunday against the Patriots. In the Dolphins' first matchup of the season with the Patriots back in Week 5, Hill produced a 6-69-0 receiving line on 10 targets, though he was working with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) as his quarterback in that contest rather than Tua Tagovailoa.

