Tyreek Hill News: Grabs fluky TD in loss

Hill brought in six of nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Hill finished second in receiving yards and tied for second in targets for the Dolphins on the night, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown grab off a deflection with just over three minutes remaining in the contest. It was only Hill's fourth TD reception of the season, while his yardage tally was his highest since Week 1. Hill's production has been on an upswing from a PPR perspective since Tua Tagovailoa returned from his stint on injured reserve, but the fleet-footed receiver will look to get back over the century mark for the first time in three months when Miami hosts the Jets in a Week 14 clash on Sunday, Dec. 8.