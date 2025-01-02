Tyreek Hill News: Logs full practice Thursday

Hill (wrist/rest) was a full practice participant Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Hill was listed as a limited participant at practice Wednesday while he continues to manage a wrist issue, but his full participation Thursday paves the way for him to be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets. The star wideout is likely to be on the receiving end of passes from Tyler Huntley, who appears to be trending toward a second straight start in place of Tua Tagovailoa (hip).