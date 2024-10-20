Tyreek Hill News: Nearly invisible in Week 7 loss

Hill caught one of two targets for eight yards and gained five rushing yards on one carry in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts.

Neither Tyler Huntley (shoulder) nor Tim Boyle has any success looking for their wide receivers on the afternoon, giving Hill few opportunities to make an impact. The speedster has topped 1,700 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, the first player in NFL history to do so, but the Dolphins' QB woes have eliminated any chance of a repeat for Hill. Tua Tagoviloa (concussion) will be eligible to return from IR in Week 8 against the Cardinals, but if he isn't cleared for game action, it seems to make little difference to Hill whether Huntley, Boyle or Skylar Thompson (ribs) is under center.