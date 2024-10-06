Tyreek Hill News: Paces pass catchers in win

Hill secured six of nine targets for 69 yards in the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Hill led the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, demonstrating improved chemistry with Tyler Huntley in his second game playing with the quarterback. The three components of the speedster's receiving line all qualified as his second-highest totals of the season, and Hill also narrowly missed recording his second touchdown of the campaign on a near catch in the left corner of the end zone on which he just missed coming down with two feet inbounds. Hill is likely to work with Huntley for at least one more game when the Dolphins face the Colts on the road on Sunday, Oct. 20 following a Week 6 bye.