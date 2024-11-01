Tyreek Hill News: Ready for Week 9

Hill (rest/foot) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Buffalo, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's session for rest purposes, Hill was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report with his lingering foot issue. Logging a full practice to end Week 9 prep thus has paved the way for him to be available to the Dolphins offense. In Tua Tagovailoa's return to action this past Sunday against the Cardinals, Hill burst back onto the scene with six catches (on nine targets) for 72 yards.