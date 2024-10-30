Tyreek Hill News: Rested Wednesday

Hill sat out Wednesday's practice for rest purposes, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill approached this past Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals listed as questionable after not practicing Friday due to a foot issue. The wideout ultimately suited up for the contest and played 88 percent of Miami's snaps on offense, finishing with six catches for 72 yards on nine targets. With no injury attached to his name on Wednesday's injury report, Hill is slated to face the Bills on Sunday in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's second start since returning from a concussion that landed him on injured reserve.