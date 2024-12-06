Fantasy Football
Tyreek Hill headshot

Tyreek Hill News: Set for Week 14 action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 1:30pm

Hill (wrist/rest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill slowly but surely increased his activity level this week, going from no participation Wednesday to a capped session Thursday before ending it with a full practice. He thus is set to continue to serve as one of the top wide receivers for the Dolphins and QB Tua Tagovailoa, which has seen Hill score a TD in three of the last four games while putting together a 21-208-3 line on 27 targets during that span.

Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
