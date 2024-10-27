Tyreek Hill News: Six catches in Tua's return

Hill (foot) caught six of nine targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Hill's 69 first-half receiving yards matched his highest full-game total during the four games Tua Tagovailoa missed due to a concussion. After starting hot with Tagovailoa back in tow, Hill added only three yards in the second half, likely due in part to the effects of a foot injury that had the speedster listed as questionable heading into Sunday's loss. Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards last season, but Tua's return seems unlikely to precipitate that level of production from Hill in 2024. Miami's passing game will look to pick things up in Week 9 against the Bills, who held Hill to 24 receiving yards in Week 2.