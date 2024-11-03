Tyreek Hill News: Team-high 80 receiving yards

Hill caught four of five targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

Hill had just one catch for six yards in the first half but wound up leading the Dolphins with 80 receiving yards. He got 55 of those yards in the third quarter, when Hill made a nice 28-yard catch along the sideline to set up a go-ahead field goal and added a 27-yard catch over the middle. Hill had at least 82 receiving yards in 11 of 16 appearances during his outstanding 2023 regular season, but he hasn't reached that threshold since a 130-yard receiving performance in Week 1. He also hasn't scored since the season opener, so Hill will be looking to end a seven-game touchdown drought when the Dolphins face the Rams on MNF in Week 10.