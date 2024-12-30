Tyrion Davis-Price News: Reverts to practice squad

Davis-Price reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Davis-Price was called up to the Eagles' active roster to serve as the third-string running back behind Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell due to Will Shipley (concussion) being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Davis-Price ended up playing five snaps and turned three carries into seven yards, all of which came during the Eagles' second-to-last offensive drive when most of the starters were pulled. With the Eagles essentially locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed, Davis-Price could be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday.