Tyrus Wheat News: Gets one-year deal with Dallas

The Cowboys signed Wheat to a one-year, $1.03 million contract Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

Wheat didn't have the ability to negotiate with any other team due to him being an exclusive rights free agent, so he will be with the Cowboys for the 2025 campaign after Dallas extended a one-year offer equal to the league minimum for the defensive end position. Wheat served in a rotational role during the 2024 regular season and finished with 14 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, across eight games.