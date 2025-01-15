Van Jefferson News: Shows slight improvement in 2024

Jefferson secured 24 of 40 targets for 276 yards and two touchdowns over 17 regular-season appearances in 2024.

Jefferson split time between the Rams and Falcons last year and failed to reach the end zone with either club. Although he wasn't very consistent during his first season in Pittsburgh, he found the end zone on two occasions during the regular season and also scored a touchdown during the team's wild-card loss to Baltimore. The 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason and will likely have limited fantasy upside heading into 2025, regardless of where he signs.