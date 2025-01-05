Van Jefferson News: Tallies three catches in defeat

Jefferson secured three of four targets for 18 yards during Saturday's 19-17 loss to the Bengals.

Although the Steelers' passing game largely struggled in Saturday's regular-season finale, Jefferson had multiple receptions for the second time over the last six weeks. The 28-year-old was inconsistent throughout the regular season, including against the Ravens, who the Steelers will face in next weekend's wild-card round. He failed to secure his lone target in the Week 11 meeting between the two teams but secured two of three targets for 27 yards against Baltimore in Week 16.