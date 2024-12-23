Walker Little Injury: Out vs. Titans with ankle sprain

Little (ankle) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans with a high ankle sprain, Kainani Stevens of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Little injured his left ankle in the first quarter of this past Sunday's game against the Raiders, and it now looks like he suffered a high ankle sprain when he went down. Whether he plays in Week 18 is still up in the air, but he'll be sidelined at least for Jacksonville's upcoming home game versus Tennessee. Cole Van Lanen is slated to fill in at left tackle in his stead.