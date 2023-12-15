NFL Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Stroud Doubtful, Dolphins Ailing, Olave Uncertain

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

"We anticipate getting him back next week," Andy Reid said of Pacheco. "He did the walkthrough with us. He should

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Isiah Pacheco had a "clean up" surgery on his right shoulder today & is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots. "We anticipate getting him back next week," Andy Reid said of Pacheco. "He did the walkthrough with us. He should be back." Donovan Smith (neck) is also out. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 15, 2023

Key Defensive Players / Offensive Linemen

Browns C Ethan Pocic (stinger) out for Sunday. Browns down to two healthy starting offensive linemen (Bitonio/Teller) — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 15, 2023

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Saturday Games

You probably don't care about these guys unless you're thinking about using Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Tanner Hudson or Irv Smith as a DFS punt play for Saturday's slate. Neither Reynolds nor Sample gets many targets, of course, so it's mostly empty snaps that would need to be replaced in fantasy terms.

Early Games

Bucs coach Todd Bowles called Godwin a game-time decision after missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, but a full practice Friday suggests the WR is on track to play. Collins, on the other hand, didn't practice at all this week and thus seems closer to 'doubtful' than truly questionable.

Hill didn't practice either, but he returned to last week's game after suffering his injury, unlike Collins. Fellow Dolphin De'Von Achane managed one limited practice this week, Friday, and is in a really tough spot if he ends up playing. Raheem Mostert continues to get most of the carries apart from blowout situations, and the Dolphins have an injury-riddled offensive line tasked with blocking an impressive Jets defense. In other words, don't expect a big game from Achane even if he's active.

Olave is another potential game-time decision, essentially in the same boat as Hill after an ankle injury prevented him from practicing at all this week. And while RB Jamaal Williams also is listed as questionable for the Saints, his availability matters less with the return of de facto No. 2 runner Taysom Hill (who missed last week). The Saints have Rashid Shaheed coming back this week after two missed games with a thigh injury, and it's a safe bet Alvin Kamara will get a lot of carries and targets.

Elsewhere, the Packers have both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon listed as questionable, with the former seemingly in better shape than the latter despite missing the past few weeks. Dillon hopes to play through a broken thumb, but it sounds like an issue for both ball security and his pass-catching ability. Jones appears on track to return, in any case, following limited practice participation for a second straight week.

Late-Afternoon Games

If their coaches are to be believed, everyone listed here besides Atwell is set to play. If it doesn't work out that way, potential beneficiaries include Greg Dortch (for Arizona) and Michael Gallup (for Dallas). It does sound like Hollywood will have to manage his heel injury for the rest of the year, putting him at risk for additional in-game setbacks like the one that cost him the second half of a Week 13 win over Pittsburgh. The Week 14 bye seems to have helped both Brown and Wilson, however.

Primetime Games

Key Defensive Players / O-Linemen