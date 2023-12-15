NFL Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Stroud Doubtful, Dolphins Ailing, Olave Uncertain

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Will Levis (ankle)
- RB Breece Hall (ankle)
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee)
- RBs Travis Etienne (ribs) & D'Ernest Johnson (knee)
- RB Emari Demercado (neck)
- RB Rico Dowdle (ankle)
- WR Demario Douglas (concussion)
- WR Jayden Reed (chest)
- WRs Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) & Tyler Boyd (foot)
- WR Diontae Johnson (knee)
- WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh)
- TE Taysom Hill (hand/foot)
- TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring)
- TE Tyler Higbee (stinger)
- OLBs T.J. Watt & Alex Highsmith (concussion protocol)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB C.J. Stroud (D - concussion)
- QB Kenny Pickett (shoulder)
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)
- RB Alexander Mattison (ankle)
- RB Jonathan Taylor (hand)
- RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (high ankle)
- RB Kendre Miller (ankle)
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- WR Christian Watson (D - hamstring)
- WR Jason Brownlee (ankle)
- WR Kyle Philips (hamstring) / TE Josh Whyle (knee)
- TEs Hayden Hurst (IR - concussion) & Ian Thomas (ankle)
Key Defensive Players / Offensive Linemen
- RT Kaleb McGary (knee) / DL Kentavius Street (pectoral)
- RT Brian O'Neill (ankle)
- RT Braden Smith (knee)
- LB Nik Bonitto (knee)
- C Ethan Pocic (neck) / S Juan Thornhill (calf) / DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pec)
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) / DT Vita Vea (toe) / S Ryan Neal (back) / DL William Gholston (knee)
- G Robert Hunt (hamstring) / S DeShon Elliott (concussion)
- RT Carter Warren (D - hip)
- LT Donovan Smith (neck)
- DL Jeffery Simmons (knee)
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) / DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) / TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)
- DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring)
- S Micah Hyde (neck) / DE A.J. Epenesa (ribs)
- DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle)
- CB Tyson Campbell (quad) / S Andre Cisco (groin)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- WR Noah Brown (knee)
- WR DJ Moore (ankle)
- WR Justin Jefferson (ribs/chest)
- TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring)
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Saturday Games
- WR Josh Reynolds (knee)
- TE Drew Sample (illness)
You probably don't care about these guys unless you're thinking about using Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Tanner Hudson or Irv Smith as a DFS punt play for Saturday's slate. Neither Reynolds nor Sample gets many targets, of course, so it's mostly empty snaps that would need to be replaced in fantasy terms.
Early Games
- WR Chris Godwin (knee)
- WR Nico Collins (heel)
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) / RB De'Von Achane (toe)
- WR Chris Olave (ankle) / RB Jamaal Williams (groin)
- RBs Aaron Jones (MCL) & AJ Dillon (thumb)
- WRs DeVante Parker (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) & Tyquan Thornton (hammy)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness)
Bucs coach Todd Bowles called Godwin a game-time decision after missed practices Wednesday and Thursday, but a full practice Friday suggests the WR is on track to play. Collins, on the other hand, didn't practice at all this week and thus seems closer to 'doubtful' than truly questionable.
Hill didn't practice either, but he returned to last week's game after suffering his injury, unlike Collins. Fellow Dolphin De'Von Achane managed one limited practice this week, Friday, and is in a really tough spot if he ends up playing. Raheem Mostert continues to get most of the carries apart from blowout situations, and the Dolphins have an injury-riddled offensive line tasked with blocking an impressive Jets defense. In other words, don't expect a big game from Achane even if he's active.
Olave is another potential game-time decision, essentially in the same boat as Hill after an ankle injury prevented him from practicing at all this week. And while RB Jamaal Williams also is listed as questionable for the Saints, his availability matters less with the return of de facto No. 2 runner Taysom Hill (who missed last week). The Saints have Rashid Shaheed coming back this week after two missed games with a thigh injury, and it's a safe bet Alvin Kamara will get a lot of carries and targets.
Elsewhere, the Packers have both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon listed as questionable, with the former seemingly in better shape than the latter despite missing the past few weeks. Dillon hopes to play through a broken thumb, but it sounds like an issue for both ball security and his pass-catching ability. Jones appears on track to return, in any case, following limited practice participation for a second straight week.
Late-Afternoon Games
- WRs Marquise Brown (heel) & Michael Wilson (shoulder)
- WRs Brandin Cooks (illness) & Jalen Tolbert (illness)
- WR Tutu Atwell (concussion)
If their coaches are to be believed, everyone listed here besides Atwell is set to play. If it doesn't work out that way, potential beneficiaries include Greg Dortch (for Arizona) and Michael Gallup (for Dallas). It does sound like Hollywood will have to manage his heel injury for the rest of the year, putting him at risk for additional in-game setbacks like the one that cost him the second half of a Week 13 win over Pittsburgh. The Week 14 bye seems to have helped both Brown and Wilson, however.
Primetime Games
N/A
Key Defensive Players / O-Linemen
- C Drew Dalman (ankle) / G Chris Lindstrom (ankle) / LT Jake Matthews (knee)
- DT David Onyemata (ankle) / LB Nate Landman (knee)
- OLB Brian Burns (ankle) / S Xavier Woods (illness) / OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)
- G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)
- LT Taylor Decker (back) / C Frank Ragnow (knee)
- G Justin Pugh (calf) / DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring)
- S Jaquan Brisker (groin)
- CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) / LB Anthony Walker (knee) / DT Jordan Elliott (head)
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) / LB Quay Walker (shoulder) / S Darnell Savage (shoulder)
- LB Devin White (foot) / CB Jamel Dean (ankle) / C Zach Triner (elbow)
- LT Terron Armstead (ankle) / C Liam Eichenberg (calf) / OT Austin Jackson (oblique)
- S Jevon Holland (knee) / CB Xavien Howard (hip) / OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique)
- C Joe Tippmann (shoulder) / OT Max Mitchell (shoulder) / DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle)
- DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) / LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) / OT Trent Brown (hand0
- LBs Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen) & Drue Tranquill (concussion)
- OT George Fant (hip) / LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring_
- DL Denico Autry (knee) / G Daniel Brunskill (ankle) / S K'Von Wallace (quad) / LB Jack Gibbens
- G Aaron Banks (hip) / G Spencer Burford (knee)
- LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle) / CB Charvarius Ward (groin)
- RT Rob Havenstein (groin)
- CB Stephon Gilmore (illness) / LB Malik Hooker (ankle)
- S Kyle Hamilton (knee)
- C Ross Matiscik (back) / G Ezra Cleveland (knee) / LT Walker Little (hamstring
- CB Tre Herndon (concussion)
- CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) / S Jamal Adams (knee) / LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)
- CB Darius Slay (knee) / LB Zach Cunningham (knee) / G Cam Jurgens (pec)