Walker Little News: Locked in through 2027

Little and the Jaguars agreed Sunday on a three-year, $45 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2021 second-round draft pick out of Stanford, Little has started in just 21 of his 51 career games, but the Jaguars have been impressed with his work since he stepped into the lineup at left tackle in October following the trade of Cam Robinson to the Vikings. The new deal keeps Little on the books through 2027 and likely means that the Jaguars won't be looking to select a left tackle with what's shaping up to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.