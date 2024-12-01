Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Walker Little headshot

Walker Little News: Locked in through 2027

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 7:31am

Little and the Jaguars agreed Sunday on a three-year, $45 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2021 second-round draft pick out of Stanford, Little has started in just 21 of his 51 career games, but the Jaguars have been impressed with his work since he stepped into the lineup at left tackle in October following the trade of Cam Robinson to the Vikings. The new deal keeps Little on the books through 2027 and likely means that the Jaguars won't be looking to select a left tackle with what's shaping up to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker Little
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now