Wan'Dale Robinson Injury: Tending to heel issue

Robinson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a heel injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Alongside rookie standout wide receiver Malik Nabers, Robinson has been regularly featured in the Giants' passing game this season, resulting in a 26-194-1 receiving line on 38 targets in four contests. With Nabers in the concussion protocol and not practicing Wednesday, Robinson could have a chance to be the No. 1 wideout in the short term if the former isn't able to gain clearance from an independent neurologist prior to Sunday's visit to the Seahawks. However, Robinson has a health concern himself, so his status bears watching as the week continues.