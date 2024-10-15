Wil Lutz News: Makes one field goal

Lutz made his lone field-goal attempt while also converting his only extra-point try in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Lutz was perfect on kicks Sunday, though the veteran was called upon just twice in Week 6. His only field goal try came with just under a minute left in the game to bring the Broncos within one score of the Chargers in what was ultimately a failed come-back attempt. As long as Denver's offense continues to be inconsistent, Lutz's potential scoring opportunities should also remain inconsistent. Nonetheless, the veteran kicker will look to turn things around against his former team when the Broncos visit the Saints in Week 7.