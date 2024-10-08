Wil Lutz News: Makes two field goals

Lutz made both of his field-goal tries while converting all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

Lutz was perfect on all of his kicks in the contest after missing his first field-goal attempt of the season in Week 4. The veteran kicker benefitted from an improved Denver offense Sunday that was able to move the ball down the field more effectively. Lutz will look to build off his solid performance and make the most of his opportunities when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 6.