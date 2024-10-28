Wil Lutz News: No field-goal attempts in win

Lutz made all four of his extra-point tries and failed to attempt a single field goal in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

Lutz had a quiet day Sunday, failing to attempt a single field goal for the first time in 2024. The veteran kicker was perfect on extra-point tries again and has not missed an extra point this season. Through eight games, Lutz remains one of the most accurate kickers in the league with a 94 percent field-goal percentage. The 30-year-old will have his next chance to be more involved when the Broncos visit the Ravens in Week 9.