Wil Lutz News: Stays perfect vs. Chargers

Lutz made both field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 34-27 defeat to the Chargers.

Lutz kept his field-goal streak going against the Chargers, nailing both of his attempts and tacking on three XPAs. The veteran boot has been a consistent option for Denver so far this season, providing some relief in games where the offense hasn't gotten going like in the second half versus Los Angeles. He's now converted 29 of 32 field-goal attempts and hasn't missed a kick since Week 10.