Will Dissly News: Logs two receptions

Dissly (shoulder) caught two passes for 21 yards on three targets against New England on Saturday.

It's possible that Dissly was playing injured and was less than his 100 percent self, as fellow tight end Stone Smartt (two catches for 23 yards on two targets) had not previously matched Dissly's catch count in any game where the two of them were both active for the whole game. Dissly was originally signed by the Chargers to be a blocking specialist -- Dissly's productive season as a pass catcher was out of necessity due to a lack of alternatives -- but the more Smartt emerges, the more the Chargers might reduce Dissly's pass-catching volume in favor of more of the blocking tasks the Chargers originally had in mind for Dissly.