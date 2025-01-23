Will Howard News: Set to play in Senior Bowl

Howard will partake in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, per NFL.com.

Howard is fresh off of a national title with the Buckeyes, claiming the Offensive MVP of the National Championship Game after throwing for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17-of-21 passing, adding 16 rushes for another 57 yards on the ground. Howard's four-game running during the College Football Playoff (75.2 completion percentage on 109 pass attempts for 1,150 yards and an 8:2 TD:INT ratio may have opened some scout eyes, and he'll have a couple more chances during the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine to boost his draft stock further. After three seasons at Kansas State, Howard transferred to Ohio State prior to 2024 and posted his best season to date, completing 73.0 percent of his 423 pass attempts for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdown passes over 16 contests. He also boasts some ability on the ground as well, adding 105 carries for 226 yards and seven rushing scores. While Howard isn't viewed as a first-round pick by most, he could land himself a selection at some point on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.