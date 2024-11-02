Will Levis Injury: Expected to miss another game

Levis (shoulder), who is officially questionable, is likely to sit out Sunday's Week 9 battle against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Levis managed to log a trio of limited practices this week, it appears he'll sit out a third straight game while recovering from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz confirmed earlier this week that Levis will be the team's starter once he's ready to take the field again, and that could happen as soon as next Sunday versus the Chargers. With Levis expected to miss Week 9, Mason Rudolph is in line to make another start, while Trevor Siemian was elevated from the practice squad Saturday to serve as Rudolph's backup.