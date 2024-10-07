Will Levis Injury: Improving, won't practice Monday

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Levis (shoulder) is "improving" but is not slated to participate in Monday's unofficial practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis is tending to a right AC joint sprain sustained during Tennessee's win over the Dolphins in Week 4. He's had the benefit of a bye week to rest up, and Callahan said the starting quarterback is expected to get back on the practice field this week, but Levis' availability for Sunday's upcoming divisional matchup against the Colts remains undetermined at this point. Wednesday's first official injury report of Week 6 will reveal whether Levis is able to practice in at least a limited capacity. The Titans will turn to Mason Rudolph under center in the event that Levis isn't cleared to face Indianapolis.