Will Levis Injury: Limited, trending toward not starting

Levis (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis was inactive for this past Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills, and at this stage the QB is trending toward giving way to Mason Rudolph once again this weekend on the road versus the Lions. With that in mind, coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that the Titans will "probably give (Levis) one more week," while adding that while nothing is official in that regard, the team is leaning toward giving Rudolph another start in order to afford Levis another week without exposing his shoulder to in-game contact.