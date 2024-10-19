Will Levis Injury: Not slated to start Sunday

Levis (shoulder) is not in line to start Sunday's game against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Turron Davenport of ESPN report.

The Titans officially list Levis as questionable for the contest, but with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that the QB is dealing with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, it's possible that Levis could miss time beyond Sunday. Official confirmation of his Week 7 status may not arrive until the Titans' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 1:00 ET kickoff against Buffalo, but in Levis' anticipated absence, Mason Rudolph is on track to start in his place, backed up by practice squad elevation Trevor Siemian.