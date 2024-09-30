Will Levis Injury: Slated for MRI

Levis (shoulder) is expected to undergo an MRI after being unable to return to Monday's game against the Dolphins, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

When he's healthy, Levis is expected to remain Tennessee's starter under center, according to head coach Brian Callahan. Levis went down early in Monday's contest due to a right shoulder injury and subsequently was replaced by Mason Rudolph, who led the team to a 31-12 victory. More clarity on Levis' status may come following the results of his MRI.