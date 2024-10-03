Will Levis Injury: Tending to AC joint sprain

Levis suffered an AC joint sprain of his right shoulder during Monday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins and is expected to be available following the Titans' Week 5 bye, though he could still be dealing with some pain, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Levis exited in the first quarter of Monday's win with the injury and likely wouldn't have been available to play this weekend if the Titans had a game, so the team's bye comes at a convenient time. Though Mason Rudolph proved to be a capable game manager as the Titans stuck with a run-heavy game plan for the rest of Monday's win, head coach Brian Callahan has already confirmed that Levis will remain the team's starting quarterback when healthy, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Assuming Levis is able to practice next week without significant discomfort, he should be ready to play Oct. 13 versus the Colts.